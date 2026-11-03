Iran has exempted ships from India, China, Iraq and Qatar from transit restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, said Amir Hayat Moghaddam, deputy head of the Iranian parliament’s Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy.

Exemptions for four countries

According to the lawmaker, ships from these four states can freely pass through the strategic waterway. He also said that Americans do not intercept such vessels.

As Anadolu Agency reports, Hayat Moghaddam explained the decision by the mutual interests of Iran and these countries. According to him, Tehran is facilitating the passage of Indian ships to import medicines from India. The exemption for Chinese ships, he claimed, is intended to secure Beijing’s political support.

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Transit fees

The lawmaker said that Iran charges transit fees to ships from India and China. At the same time, Qatari ships are allowed to pass through the strait free of charge, he said. He did not specify whether Iraqi ships pay a transit fee.

The Strait of Hormuz is located between Iran and Oman and is one of the world’s most important sea routes for supplying oil and gas from Persian Gulf countries to international markets.

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