Akwa Ibom State Governor in Nigeria Umo Eno has appointed Aniefiok Johnson as his chief of staff. Johnson previously served as the governor’s executive assistant and chief adviser on implementing government priorities.

Appointment takes effect immediately

The state government’s secretary, Enobong Uwah, announced the personnel decision in a statement on Friday. Johnson is to assume duties in his new position immediately, Premium Times reports.

The state government’s statement said that in his previous role, Johnson distinguished himself through diligence, loyalty and commitment to the governor’s administration programme, the Arise Agenda. In Akwa Ibom, he helped coordinate government priorities and policy implementation, and also chaired the state committee on energy sector reform.

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Experience working at the UN

Johnson has more than 30 years of experience in international diplomacy and senior positions at the United Nations. Before joining the Akwa Ibom State government, he was chief of staff at the director level in the Office of the UN Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region in Nairobi, Kenya.

His international appointments include work with the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur, the African Union-United Nations Joint Mediation Support Team in Doha, as well as Nigeria’s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York. He also held diplomatic positions related to the embassies of Germany and Caribbean countries.

During a break in his international career, Johnson served as a senior special assistant to the president of Nigeria for special projects and oversaw federal initiatives in infrastructure, energy and development. He earned a master’s degree in international relations from Dublin City University in Ireland and has an educational background in political science.

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