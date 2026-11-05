Sweden to introduce border controls from November 12 — RMF24

The Swedish government will introduce border controls from November 12 for six months. As RMF24 reports, the decision was made in response to increasing hybrid threats, which Swedish authorities link to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Checks at ports, airports and on trains

In an official statement, the authorities said that the presence of hostile forces in the Schengen Area and growing risks to public order and internal security require additional measures. Checks will be carried out by the Swedish border police, which will determine the specific locations and procedures for conducting them.

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The controls will include enhanced document checks at border crossings, in ports, at airports and on rail routes connecting Sweden with neighboring countries. Passengers traveling by train between Copenhagen and Malmö may face disruptions: such checks have previously increased travel time.

Controls have been reinstated before

Sweden is not introducing temporary border checks for the first time. In recent years, they were imposed due to the 2015 migration crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and as part of efforts to combat organized crime. The government also recalled that similar measures had already been used by France, Germany, Norway and Denmark.

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