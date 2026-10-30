Qatari mediators returned to Tehran, Iran, on October 30 to help broker an agreement to end the conflict between the United States and Iran. According to Anadolu Agency, Al Jazeera reported that the diplomatic initiative is being coordinated with Washington.

Vance’s letter to Rezaei

The new attempt to resume negotiations came after The Wall Street Journal reported on a letter from US Vice President J.D. Vance to Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei. According to the publication, the letter was intended to restart talks that had reached a deadlock.

A senior Iranian official told the semi-official Fars agency on October 29 that Tehran had received the message but had not yet responded.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Dispute over the Strait of Hormuz

According to Anadolu Agency, Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement and began negotiations in June. However, they collapsed over differences regarding the freedom and security of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, an important route for global energy supplies and trade.

The agency also reports that on February 28, the United States and Israel carried out strikes on Iran, after which Tehran attacked Israel and US facilities in several Arab countries.

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