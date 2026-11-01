In La Paz, Mexico, Mexico News Daily published a satirical column about an alleged protest by a local resident over a three-week power outage. The editorial team explicitly notes that all materials in the El Jalapeño section are satire and are not real news.

Fictional protest in the lobby

According to the column’s plot, the man set up a temporary bar in the lobby of Mexico’s Federal Electricity Commission. He allegedly plugged a blender into an outlet behind the ticket kiosk and treated other visitors to margaritas while they waited for their billing issues to be considered.

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The text says that the character used tequila, damiana, limes, salt and ice for the drinks. The fictional hero explains his action by the lengthy wait for a response to requests to restore the electricity supply.

Bureaucracy as part of the joke

The satire also describes the alleged reaction of commission employees, who considered whether the institution’s rules applied to the free distribution of frozen cocktails in the waiting room. At the end, the fictional character promises to bring other kitchen appliances to the office if electricity service is not restored.

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