China and Vietnam to hold joint counterterrorism drills in Hanoi — ECNS

China and Vietnam will hold joint counterterrorism drills, Cooperation-2026, in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, from early to mid-November 2026. ECNS reported this on November 2, citing China’s Ministry of National Defense.

Drill scenarios

According to the Chinese ministry, the theme of the drills will be joint efforts to counter violent terrorist crimes. The ministry released the corresponding statement through its WeChat account. The program will cover several training areas, including the detection and disposal of explosive ordnance, ground mobile operations, and assaults on high-rise buildings.

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Second joint training

Cooperation-2026 will be the second joint counterterrorism training exercise between China and Vietnam. China’s Ministry of National Defense stated that the event is expected to deepen exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in counterterrorism. It also expects that the drills will enhance the parties’ ability to conduct joint operations.

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