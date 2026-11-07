Nepal’s Nepse index fell 1.3% over the week — Kathmandu Post

In Nepal, the main index of the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) fell by 34.93 points, or 1.3%, to 2,655.22 points during the November 2–6 trading week. Investors took profits following the market’s rise after the Dashain festival ended, while trading activity slowed, Kathmandu Post reports.

Weekly turnover declined by 17.88%, from 34.39 billion to 28.24 billion Nepalese rupees. The average daily transaction volume fell from 6.88 billion to 5.65 billion rupees, while market capitalization decreased by approximately 60 billion rupees to 4.57 trillion rupees.

Most sectors ended the week in negative territory

Eleven of 13 sectoral indices showed negative dynamics. The finance companies index posted the largest decline, falling 2.8%. The development banks index lost 2.67%, while the banking and hydropower indices each declined by 1.86%. At the same time, the Others index rose by 3.02%, and the Trading index gained 0.37%.

The largest trading volume was recorded in shares of Swet-Ganga Hydropower and Construction, at 1.089 billion rupees. The company’s share price rose by 6.1% to 332 rupees. Ghalemdi Hydro, Sanima Middle Tamor Hydropower, and Butwal Power Company also saw significant activity. Despite interest in individual energy companies, the hydropower sector overall ended the week lower.

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Analysts expect trading activity to recover

Among banks, Global IME Bank, NIC Asia Bank, and Kumari Bank recorded the largest trading volumes. NIC Asia Bank shares rose by 5.14% to 348 rupees, although the banking index declined. Other notable gainers included Nepal Reinsurance, Himalayan Reinsurance, and Beni Hydropower Project, whose shares added 18.36%.

Investor and analyst Subas Chandra Dhungana described the decline as a correction following profit-taking and suggested that the market could recover after the Tihar holiday in the absence of significant political or economic negative factors. In his view, daily trading volume of 9–10 billion rupees is needed for a more sustained upward movement. Analyst Jagannath Dhungel expects several sessions of sideways movement, after which the dividend season and improved corporate financial results could support the market.

The Nepse index remained above its 20-day exponential average of 2,639.74 points and its 50-day average of 2,628.66 points. The 2,628–2,640-point range is considered the nearest support zone.

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