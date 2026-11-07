The Japanese government has identified 28 priority products and technologies for public and private investment totaling more than ¥370 trillion. The list includes semiconductors and artificial intelligence, among other areas, according to sources reported by The Japan Times.

List of 28 areas

The list was presented at a meeting of Japan's Growth Strategy Council, chaired by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The priority items were selected from 62 products and technologies across 17 strategic fields.

The authorities expect the identified areas to have a significant economic multiplier effect. They include vertical and physical artificial intelligence, data centers, biopharmaceuticals, quantum computing, shipbuilding, and the processing of critical minerals.

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Five-year investment period

The government plans to prepare an implementation plan for the strategy by the end of the year. The next five years are expected to be a period of intensive investment.

At the meeting, Takaichi said that large-scale and strategic investment support measures are necessary to establish a domestic semiconductor supply chain.

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