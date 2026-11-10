Amazon unveils Ring Rover Cam for business patrols — The Verge

Amazon has unveiled the Ring Rover Cam, a mobile security camera on wheels for businesses that need to patrol large premises without installing fixed cameras. The device has become part of the new Ring Robotics brand, focused on more active security solutions rather than monitoring alone.

Patrolling and alarm verification

The robot moves on two large wheels that allow it to overcome small obstacles and uneven surfaces. It can be manually sent to a specific room or point on a pre-programmed patrol route. Rover Cam can also independently go to a location where an alarm from another Ring device has been triggered.

While moving, the camera continuously streams and records video, and after arriving, the robot performs a 360-degree scan of the premises. As The Verge reports, the model is based on the Astro home robot, which Amazon first introduced in 2021.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

4K camera and battery life

Rover Cam features a retractable periscope camera with 4K resolution. When programming a route, users can set the height to which the camera will rise or descend to view areas above counters, shelves, and other obstacles.

Instead of the drink holder found on Astro, the robot has a fixed tower with a siren and a flashing red light. It also projects a blue light ring onto the ceiling to make the device easier to locate in a large space, including a warehouse. The screen displays service messages, including notifications about video recording; the microphone and speakers are used for two-way communication.

Amazon estimates that the battery charge will last for about 30 minutes of operation and patrol an area of around 5,000 square feet. The robot operates on only one floor: multi-level facilities will require several devices or a combination with Ring Drone Cam. Ring Rover Cam is already available for pre-order for $999.99, with deliveries expected to begin on December 16.

Read us on