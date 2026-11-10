Oura to acquire Counsel Health for $625m — TechCrunch

Oura has announced the acquisition of Counsel Health, an AI-focused primary care platform, for $625 million. As TechCrunch reports, the deal is expected to close by the end of 2027.

Integration of healthcare services

Counsel Health combines an AI-powered medical chat with access to licensed physicians. The company’s service was integrated into the Oura app in June. Users can receive personalized medical advice from AI and, if necessary, communicate with a doctor in the app.

The companies plan to expand their cooperation in preventive, urgent and specialized care, as well as treatment of chronic conditions. Oura CEO Tom Hale said that combining the services would allow users to move from understanding their body metrics to specific actions, including obtaining prescriptions, laboratory test results and referrals to specialists.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Team and financial performance

Counsel Health will continue serving existing and new corporate partners, while Oura plans to extend the AI-based healthcare model beyond its membership base. According to Bloomberg, Counsel CEO Muthu Alagappan will become Oura’s chief clinical AI officer, and 70 employees of the startup will join the company.

A year ago, Counsel Health raised $25 million in a Series A round led by Andreessen Horowitz and GV. According to PitchBook, the startup has raised $36 million in total. Oura also reported a 153% year-on-year increase in quarterly revenue, to $533 million for the quarter ended September 30. Its revenue for the 2026 fiscal year amounted to approximately $1.75 billion, up 92% from the previous year.

The announcement of the Counsel Health acquisition came several weeks after Oura indefinitely postponed an initial public offering of up to $2.2 billion, citing uncertainty in the IPO market. In October 2025, the company was valued at $11 billion following a $900 million late-stage funding round.

Read us on