In the Netherlands, the vehicle certification authority RDW has approved an update to Tesla Assisted Driving — the name the company uses in Europe for the FSD (Supervised) system. It provides for stricter monitoring of driver attention, including earlier warnings and a requirement to keep hands on the steering wheel at speeds above 130 km/h where permitted by law.

According to Electrek, the update is intended for vehicles with the HW4 computer and will be deployed remotely. If a driver is distracted during a maneuver, the system will count it as a full violation. RDW also reported additional measures against improper use of the system, without disclosing their details.

Speed restrictions

The driver must separately confirm setting a maximum speed that exceeds the value displayed by the system: this requires scrolling the control wheel upward. When the vehicle exceeds the speed limit, the corresponding sign on the screen pulses red.

RDW tested the update at its own test track and on public roads and said it found no negative or unforeseen consequences. The Dutch approval has already been recognized by another 10 countries, including Finland. Europe-wide approval awaits a vote by a committee of representatives of EU member states.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tesla's approach in the United States

As the publication notes, Tesla has recently relaxed reminders for FSD drivers in the United States. At a shareholder meeting in November, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company would effectively allow texting while driving with FSD within one to two months. A month later, answering a car owner's question about the possibility of sending messages in FSD v14.2.1, he said it depends on the road situation.

Texting while driving is illegal in 49 U.S. states. FSD remains a Level 2 automation system, and responsibility for driving the vehicle, under Tesla's terms, rests with the driver. In the United States, FSD drivers have been allowed not to keep their hands on the steering wheel at any speed since Tesla switched to cabin-camera monitoring in 2024.

As part of its analysis of FSD-involved crashes in low-visibility conditions, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asked Tesla to explain a number of marketing claims, including Musk's post about text messaging.

Read us on