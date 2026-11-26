Researchers at the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center and Johns Hopkins Children’s Center found that the experimental drug PHI-101 may act against acute myeloid leukemia cells with mutations that confer resistance to existing therapy. News-Medical reports on the results of laboratory studies and experiments in mice.

The work focused on acute myeloid leukemia with mutations in the FLT3 gene. Such mutations occur in approximately one-third of patients with this disease and can cause uncontrolled growth of leukemia cells. FLT3 inhibitors have significantly expanded treatment options, but some patients develop additional mutations that cause tumor cells to stop responding to drugs.

Action against resistant mutations

The authors paid particular attention to the F691L mutation in the FLT3 protein. It is called a “gatekeeper” mutation because it alters the drug-binding site and may weaken the effect of current inhibitors. According to the researchers, PHI-101 binds to FLT3 in a way that is less affected by such genetic changes.

The drug was tested on leukemia cell lines, patient samples, and mouse models of the disease. PHI-101 blocked FLT3 activity and suppressed the growth of cells with F691L and D835 mutations. In laboratory experiments, it was more effective against cells with F691L than the FDA-approved FLT3 inhibitors gilteritinib and quizartinib. At the same time, the drug had little effect on other cells.

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Results in mouse models

In a mouse model transplanted with human acute myeloid leukemia cells carrying an FLT3 mutation, PHI-101 reduced leukemia involvement in the bone marrow. Median survival was 191 days, compared with 133 days in the gilteritinib group and 108 days in untreated animals.

In another model with the resistant F691L mutation, median survival after PHI-101 treatment was 44.4 days. For mice receiving gilteritinib, this figure was 21.4 days, while for untreated mice it was 19.4 days.

Clinical trials continue

PHI-101 is being evaluated in a phase 1 clinical trial in South Korea and Australia involving patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Early clinical data showed encouraging activity of the drug, but further research is needed to assess its safety and efficacy in patients. The study results were published on October 12 in the journal Leukemia.

The study was funded by Pharos iBio, the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, and the U.S. National Cancer Institute. Some authors are affiliated with Pharos iBio as consultants, employees, shareholders, or holders of patents and royalties related to the drug; these relationships are reviewed by Johns Hopkins University in accordance with its conflict-of-interest policy.

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