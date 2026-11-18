Skydance will merge Warner Bros. Television Group and Paramount Television Studios into Warner Bros. Television Studios in early 2027. Until the process is completed, both studios will operate separately, Variety reports.

New studio leadership

Channing Dungey and Matt Tunnell will jointly become presidents of Warner Bros. Television Studios. They will report to Skydance TV co-chair and chief content officer George Cheeks and oversee creative divisions as well as the portfolio of scripted and unscripted television projects.

Dungey and Tunnell will also oversee BET Studios and Warner Bros. International Television Production. Dungey previously led Skydance Global Cable Media, a structure that combines the cable channel portfolios of Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount.

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CBS Studios will operate separately

CBS Studios will continue operating as a separate entity under the leadership of David Stapf, who will also report to Cheeks. CBS Studios International, Skydance Sports Entertainment and See It Now Studios will operate under the CBS Studios umbrella.

According to Cheeks, the merger of Warner Bros. Television Group and Paramount Television Studios is intended to combine the creative resources, well-known franchises and production capabilities of the two studios. Warner Bros. Television currently produces, among other shows, “The Pitt,” “Ted Lasso,” “Shrinking” and “Emily in Paris,” and is preparing an HBO series about Harry Potter. Paramount Television Studios produces or co-produces “Reacher,” as well as Taylor Sheridan projects for Paramount+, including “Landman” and “Tulsa King.”

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