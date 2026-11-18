Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Shenzhen, China, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Their 20-minute conversation was mainly devoted to trade negotiations between the countries, UPI reports.

After the meeting, Sheinbaum posted a photo with Trump on social media platform X and described the talks as very good. During a video call with journalists in Mexico, she said Trump had been informed about consultations between Mexico's economy minister and U.S. counterparts, and that the sides were making significant progress.

Trade agreement

Before the meeting, Sheinbaum said the main topic should be the progress of negotiations on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The agreement, which has been in force since 2020, regulates a significant part of trade among the three North American countries.

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In July, the United States rejected a proposal to extend the agreement for another 16 years under the current terms. Since then, it has been subject to an annual review until the three countries agree on its extension. Mexico also seeks lower U.S. tariffs for the steel, aluminum and automotive industries.

Tariffs and migration

Sheinbaum did not rule out that migration could be raised during the talks if Trump showed interest in the issue. On November 12, he threatened to double tariffs on Mexican goods if Mexican authorities did not stop migrant caravans heading toward the U.S. border.

The Mexican president also said she plans to meet Trump in December in Miami during the Group of Twenty summit. According to Mexican media, the meeting in Shenzhen was the third in-person meeting between the two leaders since they took office.

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