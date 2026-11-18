US colleges and universities have announced about 150 three-year bachelor’s programs this year. They are being introduced to reduce the overall cost of higher education and help students enter the labor market more quickly, The Independent reports.

Such programs usually involve about 90 credit hours instead of the traditional 120. This is not about compressing a standard program into a shorter period: universities are revising curricula, reducing the number of elective courses, combining courses and integrating internships. Students can pay annual tuition for three years instead of four. According to Jason Lee, a senior researcher at the Rand think tank, only five such programs were announced in 2024.

Programs for professional fields

Universities are focusing in particular on fields with high demand for workers, such as nursing, social work and hospitality. New York University recently offered three-year programs in nursing and hospitality. For future nurses, it plans to replace a separate chemistry course with an introductory natural sciences course covering elements of biochemistry, organic chemistry, genetics and nutrition.

The University of Oklahoma is developing a three-year social work program to respond to a shortage of specialists in the state and attract applicants discouraged by the four-year duration of study. Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island, launched three-year tracks last year. The number of applications to them at the Providence campus increased by 27% this year, while the student retention rate is slightly higher than in traditional programs.

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Limitations and cautions

Faculty associations and critics of higher education caution that shortened programs may weaken academic standards and limit students’ ability to try different disciplines. Todd Wolfson, president of the American Association of University Professors, called three-year programs a simplistic response to the problem of education affordability.

Suffolk University in Boston plans to launch a three-year program in healthcare administration and innovation next fall. Its students will have limited opportunities for minors, double majors or studying abroad, but they will be able to switch to a four-year format.

During Johnson & Wales University’s trial of accelerated programs, its accreditor — the New England Commission of Higher Education — requires that a four-year option exist for each of them. This gives students an opportunity to switch to a standard program if employers or graduate education institutions do not recognize the shortened qualification.

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