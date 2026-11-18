Asus, Dell and MSI have released the first mini PCs based on the Nvidia RTX Spark N1X chip for running artificial intelligence models locally and working with applications that use RTX acceleration. The Verge reports.

System specifications

The compact desktop computers feature an Nvidia Blackwell RTX graphics processor with 6,144 cores and a 20-core Nvidia Grace processor. The maximum configuration provides up to 128 GB of memory. The Asus ProArt GR1X starts at $4,499 for a version with 64 GB of memory and a 1 TB storage drive.

Nvidia says such devices can operate as standalone Windows PCs for local models and always-on agents. According to the company, their performance in artificial intelligence tasks can reach up to 1 petaflop. The systems also have native CUDA support and access to Linux development tools through the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

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For development and AI work

The new mini PCs are positioned as an alternative to the Mac Mini and Mac Studio for developers working with local AI models and RTX-accelerated applications. Among examples of such software, the publication cites AI features in Adobe Premiere and Photoshop, as well as support for DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction in Blender 5.3.

The devices can also run games, although The Verge notes that at this price point, gaming use is unlikely to be the main reason for purchasing them. Acer, Gigabyte and HP are expected to introduce their own RTX Spark desktop systems later. Microsoft plans to begin shipping the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box this month.

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