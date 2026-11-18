Microsoft has unveiled a public preview of Windows Server 2028 with a new approach to security by default. As Ars Technica reports, the system will introduce Hardened Server Core, a set of settings that, according to the company, aligns with strengthened U.S. Department of Defense guidelines, including the DISA Security Technical Implementation Guide recommendations.

Previously, Windows Server administrators could use ready-made secure baseline configurations, but had to enable them themselves after installing the system. Microsoft explained that in Windows Server 2028, the secure configuration is intended to become the server's initial state rather than a separate stage of its setup.

New settings for Server Core

The hardened settings will be available only for Server Core installations. The version of Windows Server with the Desktop Experience graphical interface will not receive the new default mode.

Among the changes are prioritizing Kerberos over NTLM for authentication, additional protection for the LSASS service, limiting TLS to modern cryptographic algorithm suites, and hybrid post-quantum key exchange based on ML-KEM. Microsoft will also strengthen requirements for authentication through Remote Desktop and PowerShell script block logging.

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In addition, Windows Server 2028 will use its native NVMe stack by default. It was already added to Windows Server 2025 in an update, but administrators had to activate the feature manually at the time. The new stack eliminates NVMe translation through SCSI and, according to Microsoft, is expected to reduce overhead and improve performance.

Compatibility issues and a known bug

Microsoft warned that the hardened settings may cause compatibility issues with older protocols, legacy authentication mechanisms, administration tools, and scripts. The company urged users to test the build and report which specific settings interfere with applications.

The current version is not a release candidate. Hardware-supported security mechanisms, including Secure Boot and DMA requirements, will not be applied until a later preview build. NTLM blocking will also be introduced later, although Kerberos has already been set as the priority mechanism.

The release notes list a known issue with the implementation of TLS hybrid key exchange: if hybrid groups are negotiated by a TLS server, the LSASS service may crash. Until the bug is fixed, Microsoft recommends disabling such key exchange groups. Users who register for the Microsoft Windows Insider program can test Windows Server 2028.

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