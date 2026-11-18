Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson will release his new solo album PsychoGod on March 12. He announced the record with a music video for the single Speaking in Tongues, which he filmed with Leo Liberty, Rolling Stone reports.

First of five video stories

In the video, the musician appears with his band in the Nevada desert, as well as in orange prison clothes after being arrested on charges of drug trafficking in Los Angeles. This accusation is part of the music video's plot, not a report of a real case involving the singer.

According to Dickinson, Speaking in Tongues is the first of five interconnected video stories. He described the cycle as a karmic journey in which each subsequent video will be a separate film, while all the parts will gradually come together into a shared story.

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Recorded at Studio 606

Dickinson and his band recorded the album live at Dave Grohl's Studio 606. Devin Townsend, as well as Sepultura members Andreas Kisser and Derrick Green, took part in the sessions. Grohl, Slash, and musicians from Anthrax and Angra also visited the studio sessions.

PsychoGod will feature 13 tracks, including Necropolis, Eye of Sauron, Lucifer, No Rolling Stone, and the title track. To use the names of characters from the world of The Lord of the Rings in the song Eye of Sauron, the singer received permission from representatives of J. R. R. Tolkien's estate. The release will be available on CD, double vinyl, and as a CD and Blu-ray set with a Dolby Atmos mix and three music videos.

Dickinson has also planned solo concerts in Europe between Iron Maiden's North American tours. His previous solo album, The Mandrake Project, was released two years ago.

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