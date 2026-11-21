Developers of the Bitcoin Core software have released versions 30.5 and 31.3 with a fix for a vulnerability that could temporarily halt a bitcoin node’s processing of network messages. The bug was discovered by Loupe, an open-source tool from Block’s Spiral division that uses AI agents to analyze code. CoinDesk reports.

How the vulnerability worked

The issue has the identifier CVE-2026-117348. It concerned the handling of so-called orphan transactions — payments that spend funds from a previous transaction that the node has not yet received. In such cases, the node creates a list of missing parent transactions and checks its own records before deciding which data to request from other network participants.

Starting with version 29.0, Bitcoin Core performed such checks after another node announced an orphan transaction. Transaction announcements can contain up to 50,000 entries, but the software did not discard duplicates within a single package.

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An attacker could send an orphan transaction with thousands of missing parent transactions and then repeat its identifier 50,000 times in a single announcement. As a result, the node performed resource-intensive checks again and again.

Consequences and fix

According to the Bitcoin Core advisory, each such message could halt the node’s data processing for more than a dozen seconds. During that time, it did not process messages from other nodes, including those about new blocks. Additional messages could prolong the disruption.

For a crypto exchange relying on a vulnerable node, this could cause a delay in crediting deposits. Miners, meanwhile, could spend computing resources working with an outdated blockchain state. The developers rated the issue as a medium-severity vulnerability that is easy to detect. The update ensures that the node processes each transaction announced in a package only once.

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