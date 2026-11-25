South Africa's cricket team defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 219 runs in the second Test match and completed the series with a 2-0 score. Wiaan Mulder took seven wickets with figures of 7-31, and the match ended before tea on the third day, Cyprus Mail reports.

Mulder's seven wickets

On Tuesday, Mulder scored a century, after which South Africa declared their innings at 494 for seven wickets. Bangladesh began their final innings 403 runs behind but were bowled out for 184. In the first innings, the Bangladesh team scored 91 runs.

It was Mulder's first five-wicket haul in a Test innings. He dismissed Tanzid Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Shoriful Islam, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Taskin Ahmed.

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Course of the final innings

Bangladesh began the day in cloudy weather and resisted early in the innings, with the opening pair scoring 58 runs. However, the team lost three wickets for 20 runs and were 109 for three at the lunch break.

Mahfidzul Islam scored 38 runs, Towhid Hridoy made 41 off 33 balls, and Shanto scored 34. The final wicket fell after Mulder caught Khaled Ahmed at the boundary off Marco Jansen's bowling. In the first match of the series, South Africa defeated Bangladesh by nine wickets.

The victory strengthened South Africa's first place in the World Test Championship standings.

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