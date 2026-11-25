South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb said that as a result of a security incident in October, attackers stole more clients’ personal data than was initially known. According to CoinDesk, the platform’s trading systems were not breached, and no cryptocurrency was stolen during the incident.

What data the attackers obtained

Following an additional investigation, Bithumb determined that the stolen records included passport numbers of thousands of clients, bank details, transaction histories, and cryptocurrency wallet addresses. Names, phone numbers, home addresses, identity documents, and national identification numbers may also have been compromised. The exchange noted that the amount of disclosed information differs from one client to another.

Bithumb had previously reported affected clients and employees, but after discovering additional records, it did not provide an updated total number of people affected by the breach.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Warning about phishing attacks

Bithumb warned users about fake websites, emails, and SMS messages through which fraudsters may impersonate exchange representatives and attempt to obtain personal data or cryptocurrency wallet credentials. Stolen documents, transaction information, and wallet addresses may help attackers personalize such attacks and persuade users to provide passwords or transfer funds.

According to the exchange, it has strengthened monitoring of suspicious account logins and withdrawals, introduced additional identity checks, and offers compensation for losses caused by the breach.

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