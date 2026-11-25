In Spain, Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez will miss the next two league matches due to suspension, Channel NewsAsia reports. The Royal Spanish Football Federation suspended the player for two matches after he was sent off in the game against Villarreal, which ended in a 3-2 victory for the Catalan club.

Upcoming matches

Lopez will not play in Barcelona's next two La Liga matches — against Deportivo and Atletico Madrid. Earlier this month, the Spanish midfielder scored two goals in the winning match against Atletico, which ended 2-1.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Sending-off after substitution

In the match against Villarreal, Lopez scored a goal and was substituted in the 69th minute. After that, the footballer was on the bench when he received a red card.

The disciplinary report states that the player repeatedly shouted “No way” at the fourth official. In the 74th minute, Lopez left the bench before the referee was able to show him the red card.

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