In the United States, Mike Love and Brian Wilson, associated with The Beach Boys, ended their final public concerts with the 1964 song Fun, Fun, Fun. Love’s final performance took place on October 11, 2026, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, while Wilson last took the stage on July 26, 2022, at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan.

Mike Love’s final performance

As Rolling Stone reports, Love was slowly escorted onto the stage in Nashville. The publication writes that the musician, who died just over a month after the show, likely understood that this concert would be his last. At that time, he was unable to stand, sing or address the audience, apart from a brief thank-you for attending.

The set featured The Beach Boys hits from the 1960s, including Do It Again, Surfer Girl, Don’t Worry Baby and I Get Around. The concert concluded with Fun, Fun, Fun. The lead vocal on the number was performed by touring keyboardist Chris Kroon, who joined the band earlier that year after Bruce Johnston’s departure.

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The finale of Brian Wilson’s concert

Wilson gave his final concert in Clarkston four years before Love’s performance. According to vocalist Matt Jardine, the decision to make the Michigan show the last one was made immediately before going on stage. During Fun, Fun, Fun, Al Jardine performed the lead vocal while Wilson watched the audience.

Love and Wilson were cousins and members of The Beach Boys. Their rivalry repeatedly became public and led to legal proceedings, including in 1992. Rolling Stone notes that Love’s role in writing the lyrics to Fun, Fun, Fun is not disputed.

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