American singer and one of the founders of the legendary band the Beach Boys, Mike Love, has died at the age of 85. Der Spiegel reported this on November 29, citing U.S. media.

Management statement

According to Der Spiegel, U.S. media unanimously reported the musician's death. They cited his management. The publication calls the Beach Boys a legendary American band, of which Love was one of the co-founders.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Beach Boys songs

Among the songs performed by Love, Der Spiegel names Surfin’ USA and California Girls. The publication describes these compositions as the band's global hits.

Der Spiegel notes that, as a co-founder of the Beach Boys, Mike Love influenced an entire generation of listeners. The article also published a photograph of the musician taken in 2012. The photo caption states that it was taken by Dave Martin and that the agency is AP.

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