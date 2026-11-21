Researchers at the Weizmann Institute in Rehovot, Israel, have created a molecular rotor from a helical organic molecule. According to the scientists, an electric current causes it to rotate, and the rotation can increase the system's conductivity by up to 100 times. The Jerusalem Post reports on the work published in the journal Nature.

Molecule between gold electrodes

The scientists placed a single helical organic molecule between two gold electrodes at a temperature of 4.2 kelvin — approximately minus 269 degrees Celsius. To do this, they broke a thin gold wire in an ultracold vacuum chamber, creating two atomically sharp ends. When they were positioned fractions of a nanometer apart, the molecule connected the electrodes, creating a path for electrons.

After voltage was applied, the researchers recorded cyclic jumps in electric current. According to the team's conclusion, their sequence indicated sustained rotation of the molecule in one direction. When the direction of the current was changed, the sequence of jumps also changed, indicating rotation in the opposite direction.

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Transition to continuous motion

At a certain voltage threshold, the current through the molecule suddenly increased by up to 100 times. Theoretical calculations indicated that this occurs during the transition from successive rotational steps to smooth continuous motion. During such rotation, the molecule's configuration changes and creates a more favorable path for electrons to pass through.

Laboratory head Professor Oren Tal noted that the threshold for the sharp increase in current can be adjusted by stretching or compressing the molecule. The study was led by Dr. Anil Kumar Singh, who conducted the experiments at the Weizmann Institute during his postdoctoral training.

Potential applications

The researchers view this principle as a possible basis for molecular pumps, nanoscale switches, ultrasensitive sensors, or components of energy-storage technologies. At the same time, practical use will require creating large arrays of molecules with controlled orientation and electrical connections. The team also plans to test whether the effect can be reproduced at room temperature.

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