In Pakistan, Field Marshal Asim Munir met with Liu Haixing, minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. At the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the sides discussed the dynamics of the regional and international security situation, as well as bilateral relations, Dawn reports.

Pakistan-China cooperation

According to the press service of Pakistan's armed forces, ISPR, the meeting participants also considered matters of mutual interest. They expressed a shared resolve to continue strengthening the all-weather strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.

Munir emphasized the historic and time-tested ties between the two countries. He also noted the importance of sustained high-level contacts, stronger institutional linkages, and expanded cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

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According to the ISPR, Liu Haixing highly praised Pakistan's contribution to regional peace and stability and expressed confidence in the further development of the two countries' strategic partnership.

Meeting with Pakistan's deputy prime minister

Separately, Liu Haixing met in Islamabad with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The Chinese official conveyed greetings to Dar from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, which the Pakistani diplomat reciprocated.

Dar also conveyed greetings from Pakistan's leadership to Chinese President Xi Jinping and reaffirmed Islamabad's intention to strengthen its strategic partnership with Beijing. Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said the sides discussed the development of cultural ties and people-to-people contacts, and also agreed to maintain close coordination and preserve the positive momentum in bilateral relations.

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