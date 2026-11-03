China’s captive giant panda population reaches 830 — ECNS

In China, the number of giant pandas kept in captivity has reached 830. The information was released on November 3 at the Global Panda Partners Conference 2026 in Chengdu, Sichuan Province.

Genetic diversity

According to ECNS, the genetic diversity of the captive giant panda population continues to increase.

The construction of ecological corridors in recent years has helped reconnect 13 previously isolated giant panda populations. According to information presented at the conference, this has significantly improved connectivity between their habitats.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ecological corridors

More than 150 cases of giant panda and other wild animal activity were recorded in the corridor areas. Pandas have begun moving more frequently between habitats, creating more opportunities for interaction and reproduction.

The giant panda is a species endemic to China and is considered a flagship species for biodiversity conservation worldwide. The conference also reported that more than one billion visits worldwide had been recorded to see giant pandas.

Read us on