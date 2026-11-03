Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, held a symposium in Beijing, China, on August 21 on the preparation of a draft resolution of the CPC Central Committee on key issues of comprehensively and strictly governing the Party. The event took place at the Zhongnanhai government compound. Leaders of other political parties, representatives of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and non-party figures were involved in the discussion, ECNS reports.

According to the outlet, participants expressed support for the draft document. They also proposed strengthening oversight of the exercise of power, improving mechanisms for evaluating officials' work and accountability, enhancing their scientific literacy, and combining public oversight with the Party's self-reform.

Xi Jinping's statements

Xi Jinping stated that in order to govern the country properly, the CPC must first govern itself well and strengthen itself. He stressed the need to address problems within the Party, reinforce Party discipline, and combine improvements in Party work and disciplinary measures with efforts to combat corruption.

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According to him, to resolve its internal problems, the Party must rely on its own efforts and also accept oversight and criticism from the public. He called for strengthening education, management and oversight of Party members and officials so that they resist temptations and identify unhealthy manifestations at an early stage.

Symposium participants

Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Wang Huning, Cai Qi and Li Xi attended the event. Participants who made proposals included the chairs of the central committees of China's other political parties — Zheng Jianbang, Ding Zhongli, Hao Mingjin, Cai Dafeng, He Wei, Jiang Zuojun, Wu Weihua and Su Hui — as well as Gao Yunlong, chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce.

Xi Jinping also stated the need to uphold and develop China's system of multi-party cooperation. He expressed hope that the other political parties, the federation and non-party figures would support the CPC's leading role, exercise democratic oversight and provide proposals on state affairs.

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