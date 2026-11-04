China has restored more than 70% of damaged ecosystems on the first 33 pilot islands selected for a protection and sustainable development program, according to a report by the country’s Ministry of Natural Resources, ECNS reports.

Energy and drinking water

According to the report, on half of the designated islands, clean energy accounts for more than 60% of total energy consumption. On 30 islands, coverage by safe drinking water supply exceeded 90%.

More than 30 national- and provincial-level demonstration zones for the marine economy have also been established. They use environmentally friendly aquaculture models, including the co-cultivation of shellfish and algae, multi-level breeding of marine species, and smart deep-sea cages.

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Infrastructure and coastal protection

China’s Ministry of Natural Resources launched the island conservation and sustainable development initiative in 2022, while the first group of 33 islands was designated in 2023. According to Li Wenjun, deputy director of the department for the management of maritime territories and islands, program participants improved water and power supplies, communications, transport, public services, and local governance.

On Dongyu Island in Qionghai City, Hainan Province, local authorities integrated 57 low-carbon technologies across eight areas, including the use of renewable energy, building upgrades, and transport electrification. They stated that a balance had been achieved between renewable energy production and consumption.

The pilot islands also invested in surveying and eliminating geological hazards, reinforcing ports and piers, dismantling dangerous dams, building and upgrading environmentally friendly coastal protection structures, and stabilizing slopes prone to landslides.

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