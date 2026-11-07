United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said that US military forces disabled the commercial cargo vessel M/V Huda in the Gulf of Oman. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the command.

Strike on the stern

According to CENTCOM, the vessel, sailing under the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis, was struck by precision-guided munitions launched from a US military aircraft. The strike hit the vessel's stern, after which it was disabled.

The command claims that the crew failed to comply with repeated warnings and attempted to breach Iran's maritime blockade imposed by Washington. According to CENTCOM, before the strike, the crew was ordered to leave the areas designated for strikes. The vessel attempted to leave regional waters after calling at a port in Iran.

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Blockade data

CENTCOM also said that since July, 147 commercial vessels have changed course after complying with orders from US forces. Another five merchant vessels that refused to meet the requirements were disabled, according to the command.

In addition, CENTCOM reported the destruction of 10 Iranian commercial oil tankers, which the command links to a multibillion-dollar shadow network of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The US military urged mariners near Iran's coast and in adjacent waters to heed its warnings.

The CENTCOM statement did not specify the condition of the M/V Huda crew members or the extent of damage to the vessel.

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