In Brazil, football club Grêmio have reached the final of the 2026 Brazilian Cup. In the second leg of the semifinal in Belo Horizonte, the team drew 1–1 with Atlético Mineiro and won 3–1 on aggregate, The Rio Times reports.

Draw in Belo Horizonte

The hosts opened the scoring in the 25th minute when Renan Lodi struck the top corner from outside the penalty area. Before halftime, Carlos Vinícius equalized by heading in Noriega’s cross.

Before the end of the first half, Atlético Mineiro defender Vitão was sent off following a video review for play with a high boot. Grêmio goalkeeper Weverton made several saves, including denying Lodi in a one-on-one situation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The opponent will be determined in the other semifinal

In the first match of the tie, held on November 1 in Porto Alegre, Grêmio won 2–0. Carlos Vinícius scored in the 10th minute, while Noriega doubled the lead early in the second half.

Grêmio’s opponent in the final will be the winner of the Vasco da Gama–Palmeiras tie. Ahead of the second leg scheduled for November 8 in Rio de Janeiro, Palmeiras held a 1–0 advantage after the first match.

The Brazilian Cup final will take place on December 6 at the Mané Garrincha Stadium in Brasília. It will be Grêmio’s tenth final in the tournament. The club has won the Brazilian Cup five times — in 1989, 1994, 1997, 2001 and 2016.

Read us on