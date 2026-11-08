Senator-elect Talarico appears on Saturday Night Live — The Hill

Texas senator-elect James Talarico appeared in a sketch on the American show Saturday Night Live after his victory in the U.S. elections. As The Hill reports, the politician took part in the opening segment of an episode dedicated to the midterm elections.

Election sketch

In a segment titled Post-Midterm Cold Open, actors Sarah Sherman and Kenan Thompson portrayed House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senator Chuck Schumer, respectively. Their characters celebrated the Democratic Party's victory, which, according to the sketch's plot, gained control of both chambers of Congress.

They were joined by a character of President Donald Trump, played by James Austin Johnson. During the monologue, he mentioned the nickname Talafreako, which Trump used to call Talarico. The politician himself came on stage and introduced himself as the person who sent messages every day asking for a $5 donation.

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Statements on cooperation

In the sketch, Talarico said that cooperation with the president could improve the lives of ordinary Americans, then joked about viewers' desire for changes in the show's opening segments. The episode also featured parody appearances by Vice President J.D. Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The Hill notes that during the campaign, Talarico spoke about his readiness to work with Trump and the MAGA movement on expanding access to health care, building new housing and reducing bureaucratic procedures. In an interview with The Diary of a CEO, he expressed hope that the midterm elections would become a signal for the president and his administration to change course.

As of Sunday, Talarico was leading Ken Paxton by about 12 percentage points with more than 95% of ballots counted, according to The Hill's partner Decision Desk HQ.

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