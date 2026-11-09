General Motors will bring the Super Cruise driver-assistance system to the European market for Cadillac electric crossovers in mid-December. It will be available for the 2025 model-year Cadillac Optiq, as well as the 2026 model-year Lyriq and Vistiq. As InsideEVs reports, the system will operate on more than 180,000 kilometers of compatible roads in 16 European countries.

First launch countries

Germany, France, and Switzerland are among the first European countries where Super Cruise will become available. The system uses pre-created lidar-based road data, GPS information, real-time cameras, radar, and adaptive cruise control.

Super Cruise is already available in the United States, Canada, China, and South Korea. GM says that before launching in Europe, it conducted testing, verified routes in the region, and made software changes taking European requirements and road conditions into account.

The driver must remain in control

The system belongs to the second level of automation under the Society of Automotive Engineers classification. It does not make the vehicle fully autonomous: the driver must constantly monitor the road and be ready to take over control.

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When Super Cruise is active, a green light bar illuminates on the steering wheel. The system keeps the vehicle in its lane and maintains distance from the vehicle ahead without the need to hold the steering wheel or press the pedals. It can also change lanes, but the driver must initiate the maneuver by activating the turn signal.

The feature can be used on compatible motorways and roads with divided carriageways at speeds of up to 130 km/h, including in dense traffic with frequent stops. Google Maps is integrated into Cadillac navigation, where roads suitable for Super Cruise and the share of a route that can be driven without holding the steering wheel will be displayed.

According to GM, since its debut in 2017, Super Cruise has enabled more than 1 billion miles of hands-free driving. There are about 750,000 vehicles in North America that support the system.

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