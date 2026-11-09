Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that during a recent telephone conversation, he conveyed Ankara’s concerns about possible new attacks on Iran to U.S. President Donald Trump. Turkey does not want a new wave of attacks on Iran, Erdogan told journalists aboard the plane returning from Azerbaijan, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Telephone conversation with Trump

Erdogan said that he had expressed Turkey’s position on possible attacks on Iran to the U.S. president. The source does not provide the date of the telephone conversation or other details.

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Call for diplomacy

According to Erdogan, Turkey emphasizes at every opportunity that such issues can be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He said that the situation is once again developing negatively.

The Turkish president also said that his country is making every possible effort to prevent this. The Office of the President of Turkey released a transcript of his statement on Monday.

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