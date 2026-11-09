Polish opposition politician Zbigniew Ziobro attended a CPAC gala at the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, United States. US President Donald Trump spoke at the event, Notes from Poland reports.

Photos of Ziobro at the event were published by Blask Online, a website associated with the conservative broadcaster TV Republika. The images show the politician dining and talking with former British Prime Minister Liz Truss. Nikodem Rachoń, an adviser to Polish President Karol Nawrocki who was listed among the speakers, also attended the event.

CPAC event in Florida

CPAC held a “retreat and gala” at Mar-a-Lago. The organization also holds an annual conference of conservative political forces and has close ties to Trump. Gala ticket prices started at $2,500, while VIP access cost up to $7,500.

Ziobro is the deputy leader of the national-conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, Poland’s main opposition force. From 2015 to 2023, he served as justice minister in the PiS-led government.

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Poland’s extradition request

Last year, Polish prosecutors said they intended to charge Ziobro with 26 crimes, including leading a criminal group and approving the illegal purchase of Pegasus spyware. According to the source, Pegasus was used to monitor some political opponents of PiS. Ziobro denies any wrongdoing and calls the proceedings political revenge by the current authorities.

By the time Poland’s parliament approved the lifting of his parliamentary immunity, Ziobro had already left for Hungary, where he was granted political asylum in December 2025. In May, he left Hungary and flew to the United States. In July, Poland’s National Prosecutor’s Office sent US authorities a request for the politician’s detention and extradition, and at the end of October said that no response had yet been received from the United States.

Commenting on the published photographs, Polish Justice Minister and Prosecutor General Waldemar Żurek expressed hope that the United States would cooperate with Polish justice in Ziobro’s extradition case.

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