In Germany, statutory pension payments may increase by approximately 4.1% from July 1, 2027. This would affect more than 21 million recipients of such pensions: for a pension of €1,000, the monthly increase would be around €41, The Local Germany reports.

The final figure will be determined in March

The forecast is based on the latest draft government report on the pension insurance system. The final indexation rate will be calculated in March 2027, when additional data become available, after which it will take effect in July.

Preliminary estimates may change. The pension increase introduced in 2026 was initially forecast at 3.7%, but the actual rise amounted to 4.24%. The current estimate of 4.1% is also lower than the previous forecast of 4.4%.

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Employee and employer contributions will increase

Annual pension adjustments in Germany are closely linked to changes in wages. The calculation also takes into account the pension value, the pension level and the so-called sustainability factor, which reflects the ratio between contribution payers and pensioners.

At the same time, the contribution rate to the statutory pension system in 2027 is expected to stand at 18.6% of gross income. The draft report forecasts that it will rise to 19.7% in 2028 and to 21% in 2040. Higher deductions will affect employees and employers, who pay contributions jointly.

In Germany, current workers largely finance payments to current pensioners. As the population ages and the baby boomer generation retires, the number of pension recipients is increasing relative to the number of contribution payers. Until 2031, the pension level, meaning the ratio of the standard pension to average earnings, must not fall below 48%.

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