In the US midterm elections on November 3, states elected a number of politicians who became the first representatives of ethnic, religious and LGBTQ+ communities in their states to hold public office. In particular, Republican Byron Donalds became Florida's first Black governor, while Nevada Attorney General, Democrat Aaron Ford, became his state's first Black governor.

As TIME reports, Democrat Xavier Becerra won the California gubernatorial election and will become the first Latino elected to the post. Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar became the first woman elected governor of Minnesota, while Democrat Amy Acton became the first woman elected governor of Ohio.

Historic results in Congress and Arizona

In Arizona, Democrat Amish Shah won election to the House of Representatives and will become the first Indian American to represent the state in Congress. Democrat Clara Pratte, a member of the Navajo Nation, was elected to the Arizona Corporation Commission, which regulates utilities. She will become the first Native American woman elected to statewide office in Arizona.

In Colorado, 29-year-old Melat Kiros, an Ethiopia-born attorney and doctoral student, will become the first Black woman to represent the state in Congress. In Massachusetts, Democrat Dan Koh will become the first Asian American elected to the House of Representatives from the state, while in Nebraska, Denise Powell will become the first Latina elected to Congress from the state.

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In New Jersey, Egyptian-born surgeon Adam Hamawy will become the first Muslim to represent the state in Congress. In New York, Darializa Avila Chevalier will become the first Muslim woman elected to Congress from the state, while Claire Valdez will become the first Native American woman to represent New York in the House of Representatives.

Historic results at the state level

In Alabama, Republican Katherine Robertson will become the first woman elected state attorney general. There, Democrat Allison Montgomery was elected as the state's first openly transgender legislator.

In Georgia, Penny Brown Reynolds will become the first Black woman elected state secretary of state, Tanya Miller the first woman to serve as attorney general, and Nikki Porcher the first Black woman to serve as labor commissioner. Democrat Bentley Hudgins also became the first transgender and nonbinary person elected to Georgia's legislature.

In Michigan, Jeremy Moss will become the first openly LGBTQ+ representative from the state in Congress, while Joanna Whaley will become the first transgender legislator elected to the lower chamber of the state legislature. In Iowa, Josh Turek, who has the congenital spinal condition spina bifida and uses a wheelchair, will become the first US senator from the state with a permanent disability.

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