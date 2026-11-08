In the United States, the LOCUST military laser system manufactured by AeroVironment has been added to the air defense network of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Representatives of NORAD and U.S. Northern Command confirmed the deployment of counter-drone and air defense assets in the area at the request of the U.S. Secret Service, the Jerusalem Post reports.

A laser to counter drones

LOCUST is a high-energy laser system designed to detect, track and disable targets using directed energy. The manufacturer states that the system can counter Group 1–3 targets, including quadcopters, small drones and fixed-wing aircraft weighing up to 600 kilograms.

The system can be used in a stationary or mobile configuration, transported on a platform or mounted on a vehicle. The U.S. Secret Service said it is operating in an environment of heightened threats and is continuously adapting its protective measures, using new tools, technologies and methods to protect the people under its protection.

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Layered defense

According to The War Zone, the LOCUST system at Mar-a-Lago was installed on a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle. It operates as part of a broader defense network alongside radars, infrared sensors, electronic warfare countermeasures, including jamming systems, as well as AN/TWQ-1 Avenger short-range air defense systems deployed on a floating platform.

Earlier this year, AeroVironment unveiled the LOCUST X3 version with a laser rated from 20 to more than 35 kilowatts, a modular aiming unit and artificial intelligence capabilities for detecting, tracking and engaging threats. It has not been specified which version of the system was deployed near Mar-a-Lago.

In September, AeroVironment received a contract worth approximately $464.8 million to manufacture high-energy laser weapon systems for the U.S. Army. The company is to deliver dozens of LOCUST X3 systems. According to AeroVironment’s estimate, the cost of using LOCUST against one target may be less than $10, while using traditional kinetic interceptors can cost millions of dollars.

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