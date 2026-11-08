British McLaren driver Lando Norris won the Formula 1 São Paulo Grand Prix at the José Carlos Pace circuit in Brazil. Max Verstappen of Red Bull finished second after fighting through from 21st on the grid, while his teammate Isack Hadjar took third place, The Guardian reports.

Norris wins in the rain

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli took the lead at the start of the race, getting ahead of Norris. After the first pit stop, the Italian encountered problems which, according to the publication, may have been linked to an imbalance in tyre temperatures. He went off the track twice and ultimately finished fifth.

Norris moved into the lead and controlled the race amid changing weather conditions. Rain began falling over the circuit 10 laps before the finish, prompting teams to switch en masse to wet-weather tyres. The McLaren driver retained first place and crossed the finish line 14 seconds ahead.

This was Norris's third victory of the season, his second in a row in Brazil and the 14th of his career. His teammate Oscar Piastri finished sixth. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc came seventh, while Lewis Hamilton, who started 20th after a grid penalty for changing his engine, finished ninth in his 400th Grand Prix.

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Mercedes clinches the title

George Russell's fourth place and Antonelli's fifth position allowed Mercedes to win its ninth Constructors' Championship. Before the São Paulo round, the team only needed to finish three points ahead of Ferrari.

Mercedes also secured its first drivers' and constructors' championship double since 2020. The team won 12 of the season's 20 races: Antonelli claimed nine victories and Russell added three.

Verstappen started 21st after replacing a number of power unit components, but had climbed to second place by the middle of the race. His result was one of the best charge-through-the-field performances by a Red Bull driver at the São Paulo circuit.

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