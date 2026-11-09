Uber launches parking reservations in 15 US cities — TechCrunch

Uber has launched the Uber Parking service in the United States, allowing drivers to reserve and pay for parking spaces through the app. At the first stage, the service will become available in 15 cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Miami, Seattle, and Washington. TechCrunch reports.

SpotHero network

The new service was launched about nine months after Uber acquired the parking app SpotHero. Thanks to this deal, the company gained access to a network of 13,000 garages, parking lots, and valet parking services in more than 400 cities.

For now, Uber Parking is primarily aimed at people who drive their own cars. In the app, users can specify a destination, date, and time, view available options on an interactive map, and filter spaces by type: self-parking, valet service, garage, or open lot. The booking price is shown before the order is placed.

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Access via QR code or license plate number

To make a reservation, users need to enter vehicle details and use a payment method linked to the Uber wallet. At the location, the driver will be able to enter the parking facility using a unique QR code or a license plate recognition system. The company also said that reservations can be canceled free of charge before their start time.

Uber also plans to use parking locations for autonomous transport companies it partners with. Such spaces may serve as locations for waiting and preparing autonomous vehicles, which, according to the company, will help reduce congestion and mileage without passengers or cargo.

Uber offers Uber One members the opportunity to receive 10% in credits for eligible parking reservations. These credits can be spent on Uber rides or Uber Eats orders.

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