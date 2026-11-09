Nablus café closed for a week over Halloween party — Jerusalem Post

In Nablus, Palestine, Governor Ghassan Daglas ordered the newly opened Cafe Omsiat closed for a week following a controversy over a Halloween-themed party. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing Palestinian and Arab media.

Governor’s decision

According to the independent Palestinian agency SWA, Daglas also established a committee to review the situation surrounding the venue. The café’s temporary closure was explained by the need to preserve public calm.

The controversy arose after photographs of party attendees in costumes spread on social media. After that, activists and prominent Palestinian figures called for action against the café.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Criticism of the celebration

The Palestinian agency Ma’an published an article by Dr. Ahmad Rafiq Awad, one of the figures behind the establishment of Palestinian radio and television and a member of the Palestinian Cultural Council. He called the event unacceptable and said that the celebration contradicted Palestinian social and cultural values.

“We simply do not celebrate ghosts, their return, do not play with them, and do not even acknowledge or respect them. Halloween has nothing to do with us,” Awad said. He also expressed concern that events such as Black Friday and Valentine’s Day are becoming increasingly visible in Palestinian life.

The Nablus municipality did not respond to the Jerusalem Post’s request for comment.

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