Mutual property arson attacks occur in the West Bank — Jerusalem Post

Mutual property arson attacks involving Palestinian and Jewish rioters occurred on the West Bank of the Jordan River in Israel on Monday. According to the Jerusalem Post, Palestinians first set fire to an Israeli car near Kibbutz Mitzpe Shalem, a Jewish settlement above the Dead Sea.

In response, the Israel Defense Forces imposed a curfew in the village of Azzun in the Qalqilya Governorate.

Equipment set on fire near Beita

After that, Jewish rioters entered an area near the village of Beita, close to Nablus. There, they set fire to construction equipment and vehicles in a commercial area, according to Army Radio, cited by the publication.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Numerous arson sites were recorded in the area. No arrests in connection with these incidents were reported. At the time of publication, the Israel Defense Forces had not issued a separate statement regarding the arson attacks.

Operation near Burqa

Separately, on Monday night, Israeli forces conducted an operation near the Palestinian village of Burqa to prevent stone-throwing and other incidents that the military described as terrorist. According to the Israel Defense Forces, soldiers spotted several Palestinians preparing to throw stones toward a road used by Israelis and opened fire, neutralizing the threat.

The publication also notes that these were not the first such incidents this month. Last week, Arab residents of Beit Ummar reportedly set fire to an Israeli car near the Gafen Ami settlement farm. According to Army Radio, this was allegedly a response to Jewish rioters setting fire to vehicles belonging to Palestinians in the town.

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