In the city of Yongin in South Korea, local authorities will inspect a program at the Korean Folk Village where actors in ghost makeup scare children into promising to change their behavior. Nine complaints were submitted to the city authorities through the government’s online petition portal, and a report was also filed with police requesting an investigation into possible child abuse, Korea Herald reports.

Inspection involving specialists

Yongin authorities plan to visit the folk village later this month together with child welfare specialists and police officers. Officials said it is currently difficult to classify the program as child abuse.

The program is called “ghost discipline.” Parents bring children who, among other things, misbehave, refuse to wash, or are picky eaters. Actors dressed as ghosts speak to the child and do not stop until the child promises to change their behavior.

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Controversy after singer’s video

The discussion intensified after singer Lee Ji-hye showed her two daughters taking part in the program on YouTube. Her younger five-year-old daughter was frightened by an actor. After the mother said the girl did not like washing, the performer said germs were friends of ghosts and threatened to take away children who do not bathe or brush their teeth. The girl cried and promised to wash and do her homework.

The folk village administration said parents voluntarily enroll their children in the program and that a session is stopped immediately if a child becomes severely frightened. The program will end for the season after its evening operating hours conclude on Sunday, and its format is planned to change next year. Critics believe behavior correction through fear may cause excessive anxiety and lasting emotional harm in young children, while supporters emphasize parental consent.

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