Polestar unveils sporty Formula 2030 concept — Autocar

Polestar has unveiled the Formula 2030 concept — a four-door 2+2 hatchback designed to reinforce the sporting character of the brand’s future lineup. The car also showcases certain design and technical solutions that may appear in the next-generation Polestar 2 and the new compact Polestar 7 SUV, Autocar reports.

A new design direction

The concept was created under the leadership of Philippe Romers, the former head of exterior design at Audi. Formula 2030 features twin Thor’s Hammer-style headlights, a front end with a central wing and a long bonnet. The windscreen is fitted with a single central wiper — a reference to Polestar’s racing past connected with Volvo cars in European touring car championships.

The coupé-like silhouette, flared wheel arches and the new Nitrogen Blue colour are intended to emphasise the model’s sporting focus. The rear of the car resembles a shooting-brake body style: it has a sharply sloping rear window, a tailgate and prominent aerodynamic elements at the bottom. The four-spoke wheels have also been described as a prototype for Polestar’s future wheel design.

More physical controls

The Formula 2030 interior differs from the brand’s current models. Instead of a large fixed central display, it uses a curved screen that wraps around the space behind the steering wheel and creates a cockpit-like feel. An additional compact touchscreen slides out from the centre console, while driving modes are selected using a physical slider.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The lower part of the console is fitted with configurable mechanical buttons that can be replaced according to the driver’s preferences. The concept also has analogue controls, switches and buttons on the steering wheel. Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller previously told Autocar that the company plans to add more physical controls following customer feedback.

Technology for active driving

The concept’s front seats are equipped with active side bolsters that inflate when cornering under high loads. The boot includes compartments for racing helmets, while external Öhlins suspension reservoirs are visible when the tailgate is open.

Formula 2030 features electronically controlled dampers and a steer-by-wire system with no mechanical connection between the driver and the front wheels. Polestar did not specify whether these technologies would be used in production cars. The concept’s body and interior are also made from sustainably sourced and bio-grown materials.

Read us on