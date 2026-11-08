Arsenal beat Liverpool 2-1 in a Women’s Super League match at Anfield. Alessia Russo, the London side’s forward, scored twice in the 9th and 45th minutes, while Beata Olsson equalised for the home side in the 15th minute. The Guardian reported on the course of the match.

First-half goals

Arsenal took the lead after a delivery from Emily Fox on the right flank, which Russo finished with a first-time strike. Liverpool responded quickly: Natalia Ramos played a long ball forward, and Olsson held off Leah Williamson before shooting into the bottom corner.

The home side also had several dangerous moments. Arsenal goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez tipped Ramos’s curling free kick onto the crossbar. After a corner, Jenna Clark put the ball into the net, but the goal was disallowed for an offside by Vivien Endemann. The publication notes that before this, the ball had accidentally rebounded off the leg of an Arsenal player to Endemann.

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Liverpool’s late pressure

Before the break, Russo put Arsenal ahead again, heading accurately after a cross from Lisa Baume. In the second half, Liverpool tried to equalise, and in the 89th minute Cornelia Kapocs shot wide from a favourable position. Her subsequent effort was blocked, and Arsenal held on to their narrow lead.

Russo has scored seven goals in her last four matches and 10 in her last seven games for club and country. According to the match statistics, Arsenal had 53% possession and six shots on target, compared with four for Liverpool.

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