Israel has significantly stepped up security measures for Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Almog Cohen and his family members following specific threats. A guard was stationed near the official’s home, while his relatives received police protection, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Security stepped up after threats

Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office announced the decision on Saturday. According to its information, Cohen had received messages containing direct death threats. The implementation of the security measures was assigned to the Magen unit, while security was reinforced with the participation of Israel’s Shin Bet General Security Service and the police.

Cohen’s office said it does not comment on security aspects related to the deputy minister and his family. It also stated that the official “will continue serving the citizens of the State of Israel without any fear.”

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Indictment over posts on X

Last week, an indictment was filed against 49-year-old Raz Weinberger from Ein HaHoresh over 21 posts on X. According to the indictment, the posts contained calls to murder Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, ministers, Knesset members and government supporters. One of the posts, published in response to a message by Cohen, contained a threat against the official.

Last Tuesday, sources confirmed to Walla that responsibility for the security of Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot is to be transferred to the Shin Bet unit for the protection of senior officials. This comes amid threats to his family.

Read us on