A US Marine Corps service member died in a training incident at Camp Schwab in Okinawa, Japan, on November 3. The US 3rd Marine Division reported this.

Investigation into the incident

The US military has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the death. As the Jerusalem Post reports, the 3rd Marine Division did not disclose what training was being conducted at the base or what caused the service member's death.

Lieutenant Tyler Thomas, a spokesperson for the III Marine Expeditionary Force, did not specify whether the service member died at the scene or was taken to a hospital. He also did not say whether there were any other casualties as a result of the incident.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed

The service member's name is expected not to be released until 24 hours after the family has been notified. The military confirmed only that the incident occurred on the grounds of Camp Schwab.

Okinawa is home to the majority of approximately 18,000 US Marines stationed in Japan. The III Marine Expeditionary Force, based in Japan, takes part in exercises in the Indo-Pacific region, including training in Guam earlier this year.

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