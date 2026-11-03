According to Anadolu Agency, the United States has approved a draft memorandum of understanding presented to Iran by Qatari mediators. Informed sources said that the mediation group also briefed Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on the document, and they also approved it.

Concessions on the nuclear program

Qatari outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, cited by the agency, reported on concessions by Washington and Tehran regarding Iran's nuclear program and Iran's frozen assets.

According to the sources, Tehran is to announce a concession in the nuclear sphere, while Washington is to announce the partial release of frozen Iranian assets. According to them, these statements are planned to be made simultaneously.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Announcement of an interim agreement

The parties are discussing the procedure for simultaneously announcing the agreement, its first steps, and the announcement of an interim agreement that is to pave the way for the resumption of negotiations.

Anadolu Agency also notes that on June 18, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Its implementation was halted due to disagreements over security in the strait.

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