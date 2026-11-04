In South Africa, Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi said that the polling stations assigned to him and his son are located far from their home, although a station is right next to their house. The politician warned that this situation could discourage some voters from taking part in the municipal elections.

Polling stations kilometres from home

As TimesLIVE reports, Zibi had voted at the station near his home since 2006. This time, he was directed to vote about one kilometre away, while his son, who is voting for the first time and lives with him, was assigned to a station 5 km away.

Zibi also said that residents of the Heuwelsig Estate residential complex were being directed to other stations because they were not registered where the voting point at the entrance to the complex is located. According to him, there was no queue at that point, while people at other stations faced long waits and some of them turned back.

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Rule of voting at the place of registration

Despite the complaints, Zibi arrived at his assigned polling station in Tshwane and urged voters to check their place of registration before travelling to vote.

South African Electoral Commission chairperson Mosotho Moepya said during a briefing that no significant disruptions had been recorded after polling stations opened at 7:00. He stressed that in local elections, citizens can vote only at the specific station where they are registered, rather than at any station within their voting district. Polling stations were scheduled to operate until 21:00.

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