Trump signs proclamation to protect Oval Office — NDTV World

US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation at the White House that, according to him, is intended to make future changes to the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room impossible after their redesign.

President's statement

“We are making this a national monument, and no one will be allowed to touch it,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. NDTV World reports on the signing of the document.

Trump signed the proclamation two days after the elections, in which Democrats gained control of Congress. The outlet notes that voters dissatisfied with his economic policy removed dozens of Republicans from office.

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Changes at the White House

After returning to the White House, Trump oversaw a number of changes to the interior design of the premises. In the Oval Office, he notably placed portraits, a copy of the Declaration of Independence, and numerous gold-colored decorative elements on the walls.

It was the third consecutive day that the president spoke about his projects in Washington. Among them, he also mentioned a luxurious ballroom and the Reflecting Pool near the Lincoln Memorial.

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